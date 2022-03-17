Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECNAV Delivers Remarks during Tri-Carrier Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IONIAN SEA

    03.17.2022

    Video by Seaman Marvin Gabriel 

    USS Harry S Truman

    Secretary of the Navy, The Honorable Carlos Del Toro, delivers remarks during tri-carrier operations with the French and Italian navies aboard USS Harry S. Truman.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 12:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835902
    VIRIN: 220317-N-BF800-1001
    Filename: DOD_108876466
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: IONIAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Delivers Remarks during Tri-Carrier Operations, by SN Marvin Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Harry S. Truman
    Truman
    USN
    GiveEmHell
    conac
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT