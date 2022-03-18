SECNAV Visits USS Harry S. Truman and interacts with Sailors. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 12:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835901
|VIRIN:
|220317-N-BF800-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108876465
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|IONIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
