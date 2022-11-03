Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th SFG (A) Honors Lt. Col. Maggie Raye

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KY, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brandon White 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    Women's History Month post featuring Lt. Col. Martha "Maggie" Raye who became an honorary Green Beret in Vietnam.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 11:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835894
    VIRIN: 220311-A-FG870-834
    Filename: DOD_108876441
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th SFG (A) Honors Lt. Col. Maggie Raye, by SGT Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    5thSFG(A) Maggie Raye USA USArmy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT