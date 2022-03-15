AFGSC Hosts Women's Leadership Symposium 2022: Master Sergeant Pena

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/835888" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video is part 3 in a series to promote AFGSC Women's Leadership Symposium 2022 that will be held April 12-13, 2022.



"What is it like being a female leader?" Hear what MSgt. Micky Pena has to say about being a woman in leadership positions.



The mission of the Women’s Leadership Symposium is to promote a community of inclusion across Air Force Global Strike Command enabling Strikers to lead as their authentic selves. This year's theme is Authenticity: Finding the courage and confidence to lead genuinely and strengthen our bond as service members.

(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)