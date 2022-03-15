This video is part 3 in a series to promote AFGSC Women's Leadership Symposium 2022 that will be held April 12-13, 2022.
"What is it like being a female leader?" Hear what MSgt. Micky Pena has to say about being a woman in leadership positions.
The mission of the Women’s Leadership Symposium is to promote a community of inclusion across Air Force Global Strike Command enabling Strikers to lead as their authentic selves. This year's theme is Authenticity: Finding the courage and confidence to lead genuinely and strengthen our bond as service members.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)
This work, AFGSC Hosts Women's Leadership Symposium 2022: Master Sergeant Pena, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
