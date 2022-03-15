Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFGSC Hosts Women's Leadership Symposium 2022: Master Sergeant Pena

    LA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    This video is part 3 in a series to promote AFGSC Women's Leadership Symposium 2022 that will be held April 12-13, 2022.

    "What is it like being a female leader?" Hear what MSgt. Micky Pena has to say about being a woman in leadership positions.

    The mission of the Women’s Leadership Symposium is to promote a community of inclusion across Air Force Global Strike Command enabling Strikers to lead as their authentic selves. This year's theme is Authenticity: Finding the courage and confidence to lead genuinely and strengthen our bond as service members.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 10:46
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 835888
    VIRIN: 220315-F-FG097-0001
    Filename: DOD_108876253
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFGSC Hosts Women's Leadership Symposium 2022: Master Sergeant Pena, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    women's history month
    Air Force global strike command
    AFGSC
    women's leadership symposium
    eighth Air Force
    twentieth Air Force

