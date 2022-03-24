Women's History Month - Col Miller

U.S. Air Force Col Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing commander and SSgt Morgan Brett, with the Women's History Month Committee, talk about how women have influenced Miller throughout his life on March 11, 2022 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Women's History Month is annual declared month that highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton).
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 11:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|835885
|VIRIN:
|220324-F-GW597-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108876196
|Length:
|00:04:33
|Location:
|WPAFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
