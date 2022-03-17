Mothers with the Women's History Month Committee, and their daughters sit down to talk about how women have influenced them throughout life on March 17, 2022 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Women's History Month is annual declared month that highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton).
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 11:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|835884
|VIRIN:
|220317-F-GW597-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108876195
|Length:
|00:04:49
|Location:
|WPAFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Women's History Month - Mother and Daughters, by SrA Alexandria Fulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT