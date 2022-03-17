Women's History Month - Mother and Daughters

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/835884" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Mothers with the Women's History Month Committee, and their daughters sit down to talk about how women have influenced them throughout life on March 17, 2022 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Women's History Month is annual declared month that highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton).