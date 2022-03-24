Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 AFMC Annual Excellence Awards

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Video by Christopher Decker and Ryan Law

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Air Force Material Command celebrated the best and brightest of the command for the 2021 calendar year, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 23, 2022. The awards banquet recognized both uniformed and civilin winners from a command employing nearly 89,000 military and civilian Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 10:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 835875
    VIRIN: 220324-F-RI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_108876096
    Length: 01:16:10
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 AFMC Annual Excellence Awards, by Christopher Decker and Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFMC
    Excellence Awards
    #AFMCWeNeed

