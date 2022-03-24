Air Force Material Command celebrated the best and brightest of the command for the 2021 calendar year, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 23, 2022. The awards banquet recognized both uniformed and civilin winners from a command employing nearly 89,000 military and civilian Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 10:06
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|835875
|VIRIN:
|220324-F-RI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108876096
|Length:
|01:16:10
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2021 AFMC Annual Excellence Awards, by Christopher Decker and Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
