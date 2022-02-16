Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LPC 22 Gauge Effectiveness of Training Design to Enable Actionable Reporting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    LPC 22 Gauge Effectiveness of Training Design to Enable Actionable Reporting.
    Dr. William Thalheimer, TiER1 Performance and Ms. Anne Guetschow, 50th Ops Support Squadron

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 09:07
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 835869
    Filename: DOD_108876018
    Length: 02:00:11
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LPC 22 Gauge Effectiveness of Training Design to Enable Actionable Reporting , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LPC 22
    William Thalheimer
    Anne Guetschow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT