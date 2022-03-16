Meet The Titans- Tech. Sgt. Jeff Self

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/835855" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Tech. Sgt. Jeff Self, 39th Security Forces Squadron weapons and tactics section chief, shares a personal story of overcoming hardship, March 16, 2022, during an Armed Forces Network Incirlik radio interview on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Self discussed the pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and emphasized the importance of the social pillar, which he relied on primarily to get through his experience. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)