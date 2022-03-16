Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet The Titans- Tech. Sgt. Jeff Self

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    03.16.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez 

    AFN Incirlik

    Tech. Sgt. Jeff Self, 39th Security Forces Squadron weapons and tactics section chief, shares a personal story of overcoming hardship, March 16, 2022, during an Armed Forces Network Incirlik radio interview on Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Self discussed the pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and emphasized the importance of the social pillar, which he relied on primarily to get through his experience. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 07:52
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 835855
    VIRIN: 220321-F-TO512-1001
    Filename: DOD_108875944
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet The Titans- Tech. Sgt. Jeff Self, by A1C Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Resilience
    39 ABW
    Incirlik Air Base

