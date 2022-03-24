This informational spot was created during 2022's distracted driving awareness month to encourage drivers to stay safe, and stay focused on the roads
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 07:31
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|835853
|VIRIN:
|220324-F-FY723-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108875938
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Distracted Driving Awareness Spot, by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
