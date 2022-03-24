Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Distracted Driving Awareness Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    03.24.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    This informational spot was created during 2022's distracted driving awareness month to encourage drivers to stay safe, and stay focused on the roads

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 07:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 835853
    VIRIN: 220324-F-FY723-1001
    Filename: DOD_108875938
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Distracted Driving Awareness Spot, by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Distraced Driving Awareness Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT