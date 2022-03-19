Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 St. Patrick's Day Boxing Invitational

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    03.19.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brian Moody 

    AFN Bavaria

    Rose Barracks and the Moral, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) program hosted the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Boxing Invitational. Fighters from all over Europe came together to compete in weight class boxing bouts for bragging rights and medals.

    John Dagrin - Boxing Participant

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 

    This work, 2022 St. Patrick's Day Boxing Invitational, by SGT Brian Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MWR
    St. Patrick's Day
    AFN Europe
    Army Boxing
