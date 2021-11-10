Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAF Misawa Security Demonstrates Winter

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.11.2021

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Unique Byrd 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (March 23, 2022) - Sailors, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF)
    Misawa and tenant commands, speak about their experiences as women in the Navy.
    NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all
    permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan.
    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specilist Seaman Unique Byrd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 20:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 835786
    VIRIN: 220323-N-AL214-1003
    Filename: DOD_108875404
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF Misawa Security Demonstrates Winter, by SA Unique Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa
    Women's History Month
    Sailors
    NAF Misawa
    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT