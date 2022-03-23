Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 | Air Force Trials | Competition Day Three

    JBSA - RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program serves our most seriously ill, wounded and injured Airmen and Guardians. Adaptive Sports play a vital role in the recovery process; assisting warriors by providing camaraderie and support. Air Force Trials presents an opportunity for Airmen and Guardians to compete for a spot in the 2022 Warrior Games. Today's competition featured Track and Field and Wheel Chair Rugby. Both adaptive sports offer healing and resilience to the warriors competing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 19:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835785
    VIRIN: 220323-F-XX948-001
    PIN: 220323
    Filename: DOD_108875323
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: JBSA - RANDOLPH, TX, US

    TAGS

    Track and Field
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Wheelchair Rugby
    Air Force Trials
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

