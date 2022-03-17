U.S. Marines transport and receive fuel from British Royal Marines during Exercise Cold Response 2022, Elvenes Airfield, Norway, March 17, 2022. The U.S. Marines are with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 366, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing. The British Royal Marines are with the Commando Helicopter Force, Motor-Transport, and Mobility Troop Force. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bryan Nygaard and Lance Cpl. Christian Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 03:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835778
|VIRIN:
|220317-M-VU488-1093
|Filename:
|DOD_108875244
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, 19, NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, US Marines transport UK Marines using heavy helicopters during Exercise Cold Response 2022, by LCpl Christian Cortez and CWO2 Bryan Nygaard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
