Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medal Of Honor James Livingston - no graphics

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Video by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    Maj. Gen. James Livingston, U.S. Marine Corps retired, spoke to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division leadership at the division's Military Leadership Development program. We hosted the event here in Charleston. Livingston spoke about the Medal Of Honor and the qualities of leadership.

    March 25 is National Medal Of Honor Day. There are currently 66 living recipients of the Medal Of Honor. To learn more, visit: https://www.cmohs.org/

    Timings:
    Lower third - 18 seconds
    Logo - 1:53

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 18:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835777
    VIRIN: 220322-A-GJ885-002
    Filename: DOD_108875242
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Hometown: TOWNS, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal Of Honor James Livingston - no graphics, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USACE

    Medal Of Honor

    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers

    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Charleston District

    USACE Charleston

    TAGS

    USACE
    Medal Of Honor
    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers
    James Livingston
    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Charleston District
    USACE Charleston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT