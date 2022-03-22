Medal Of Honor James Livingston - no graphics

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. James Livingston, U.S. Marine Corps retired, spoke to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division leadership at the division's Military Leadership Development program. We hosted the event here in Charleston. Livingston spoke about the Medal Of Honor and the qualities of leadership.



March 25 is National Medal Of Honor Day. There are currently 66 living recipients of the Medal Of Honor. To learn more, visit: https://www.cmohs.org/



