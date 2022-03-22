Medal Of Honor James Livingston - no graphics

Maj. Gen. James Livingston, U.S. Marine Corps retired, spoke to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division leadership at the division's Military Leadership Development program. We hosted the event here in Charleston. Livingston spoke about the Medal Of Honor and the qualities of leadership.
March 25 is National Medal Of Honor Day. There are currently 66 living recipients of the Medal Of Honor. To learn more, visit: https://www.cmohs.org/
