Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tigersharks Conduct Joint Aerial Gunnery in Idaho

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ORCHARD, ID, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Video by Capt. Kyle Abraham 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 1-229 Attack Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts training at Orchard Combat Training Center on Mar. 17, 2022. The unit was conducting aerial gunnery tables and joint training with the U.S. Air Force and Idaho Air National Guard. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Kyle Abraham, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 16:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835749
    VIRIN: 220317-A-OE827-392
    Filename: DOD_108875007
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: ORCHARD, ID, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tigersharks Conduct Joint Aerial Gunnery in Idaho, by CPT Kyle Abraham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint
    ah-64
    apache
    idaho
    fueler
    octc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT