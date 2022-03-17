Soldiers assigned to 1-229 Attack Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts training at Orchard Combat Training Center on Mar. 17, 2022. The unit was conducting aerial gunnery tables and joint training with the U.S. Air Force and Idaho Air National Guard. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Kyle Abraham, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 16:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835749
|VIRIN:
|220317-A-OE827-392
|Filename:
|DOD_108875007
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|ORCHARD, ID, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Tigersharks Conduct Joint Aerial Gunnery in Idaho, by CPT Kyle Abraham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
