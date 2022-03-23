Most commonly known as "rescue swimmers" these Aviation Survival Technicians (AST) specialize in Search and Rescue and much more.
Across the U.S. Coast Guard there are many Air Stations with ASTs but watch this video learn more about what our ASTs here in the U.S. Coast Guard Heartland do everyday! (U.S. Coast Guard video by PA3 Riley Perkofski)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 15:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835747
|VIRIN:
|220323-G-KL910-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108874995
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AST - Rates of D8, by PO3 Riley Perkofski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
