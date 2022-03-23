Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AST - Rates of D8

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Most commonly known as "rescue swimmers" these Aviation Survival Technicians (AST) specialize in Search and Rescue and much more.
    Across the U.S. Coast Guard there are many Air Stations with ASTs but watch this video learn more about what our ASTs here in the U.S. Coast Guard Heartland do everyday! (U.S. Coast Guard video by PA3 Riley Perkofski)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 15:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835747
    VIRIN: 220323-G-KL910-001
    Filename: DOD_108874995
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AST - Rates of D8, by PO3 Riley Perkofski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

