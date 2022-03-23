AST - Rates of D8

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Most commonly known as "rescue swimmers" these Aviation Survival Technicians (AST) specialize in Search and Rescue and much more.

Across the U.S. Coast Guard there are many Air Stations with ASTs but watch this video learn more about what our ASTs here in the U.S. Coast Guard Heartland do everyday! (U.S. Coast Guard video by PA3 Riley Perkofski)