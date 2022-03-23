Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLATED VERSION- Around the Air Force: SECAF Talks Logistics, Historic eVTOL Flight, Virtual Reality Aids Tyndall Design

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Eric Mann 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look Around the Air Force features Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall’s comments on the importance of logistics to the Air Force mission, a historic flight in an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle, and how virtual reality is aiding in building the Air Force’s Installation of the Future at Tyndall AFB, Florida.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 15:01
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLATED VERSION- Around the Air Force: SECAF Talks Logistics, Historic eVTOL Flight, Virtual Reality Aids Tyndall Design, by TSgt Eric Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

