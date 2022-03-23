Around the Air Force: SECAF Talks Logistics, Historic eVTOL Flight, Virtual Reality Adis Tyndall Design

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This week’s look Around the Air Force features Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall’s comments on the importance of logistics to the Air Force mission, a historic flight in an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle, and how virtual reality is aiding in building the Air Force’s Installation of the Future at Tyndall AFB, Florida.