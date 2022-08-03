Tech. Sgt. Vicky McNamara with the 113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard talks about her Mother and female mentors for Women's History Month.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 13:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|835734
|VIRIN:
|220308-F-AT755-914
|Filename:
|DOD_108874782
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 113th Wing Women's History Month, by Kelsey Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT