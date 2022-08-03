Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    113th Wing Women's History Month

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Video by Kelsey Harris 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Tech. Sgt. Vicky McNamara with the 113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard talks about her Mother and female mentors for Women's History Month.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 13:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 835734
    VIRIN: 220308-F-AT755-914
    Filename: DOD_108874782
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 113th Wing Women's History Month, by Kelsey Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    D.C. Air National Guard
    Women's History Month

