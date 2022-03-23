Arctic Warriors Highlight Reel JPMRC 22-02

Highlights during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center near Ft. Greely, AK, March 10th -24th, 2022. The harsh Arctic environment builds Soldiers and leaders into a team of skilled, tough, alert and adaptive warriors. These exercises assist in their development and refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to be successfully capable of fighting and winning anywhere. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Pfc Bradford Jackson. Additional footage provided by Ssg. Ian Morales and Command Information Chief Ben Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 13:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835733
|VIRIN:
|220323-A-AJ907-1001
|PIN:
|220323
|Filename:
|DOD_108874769
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|FORT GREELY, AK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT