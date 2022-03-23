Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Warriors Highlight Reel JPMRC 22-02

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Pfc. Bradford Jackson 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Highlights during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center near Ft. Greely, AK, March 10th -24th, 2022. The harsh Arctic environment builds Soldiers and leaders into a team of skilled, tough, alert and adaptive warriors. These exercises assist in their development and refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to be successfully capable of fighting and winning anywhere. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Pfc Bradford Jackson. Additional footage provided by Ssg. Ian Morales and Command Information Chief Ben Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 13:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835733
    VIRIN: 220323-A-AJ907-1001
    PIN: 220323
    Filename: DOD_108874769
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    Stryker
    Warrior
    Paratrooper
    Highlight reel
    JPMRC2202

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT