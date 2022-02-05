Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps Connection Season 2 Episode 5 Feb 2022

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode of Corps Connection we highlight the efforts of @omahaUSACE-official to construct a new indoor firing range for our Airmen and Women at the Minot Air Force Base in Minot North Dakota.

    @nashvillecorps is kicking off a project that overlooks an important piece of our nations development of the nuclear bombs during WWII.

    @louisvilleUSACE is leading the USACE effort to help residents in Kentucky recover from powerful tornadoes that ripped through the area in December. USACE is working on behalf of FEMA to remove debris from the storms, which will allow residents to begin the process of rebuilding and recover from this devastating natural disaster.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Air Force
    Military Construction
    Manhattan Project

