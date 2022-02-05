Corps Connection Season 2 Episode 5 Feb 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this episode of Corps Connection we highlight the efforts of @omahaUSACE-official to construct a new indoor firing range for our Airmen and Women at the Minot Air Force Base in Minot North Dakota.



@nashvillecorps is kicking off a project that overlooks an important piece of our nations development of the nuclear bombs during WWII.



@louisvilleUSACE is leading the USACE effort to help residents in Kentucky recover from powerful tornadoes that ripped through the area in December. USACE is working on behalf of FEMA to remove debris from the storms, which will allow residents to begin the process of rebuilding and recover from this devastating natural disaster.