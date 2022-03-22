Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    World Water Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    The US Army Corps of Engineers is proud to be a national and global leader in planning, building, and maintaining sustainable water resources systems and protecting associated ecosystems. World Water Day

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 14:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835728
    VIRIN: 220322-A-OI229-915
    Filename: DOD_108874696
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, World Water Day, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Environment
    Water Resources
    weeklyvideos
    WorldWaterDay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT