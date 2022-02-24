Evidence-Based Practice Guideline: Breastfeeding Support of the Active Duty Servicewoman
Heidi Koslo, D.N.P., A.P.R.N., F.N.P.-B.C., I.B.C.L.C.
Robyn Roche-Paull, B.S.N., R.N.C.-M.N.N., I.B.C.L.C.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 12:28
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|835715
|VIRIN:
|220224-O-DB802-089
|Filename:
|DOD_108874551
|Length:
|00:59:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FEB 2022 CCSS S05, by Brian Strauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT