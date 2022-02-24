Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FEB 2022 CCSS S05

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2022

    Video by Brian Strauss 

    Defense Health Agency - J7 - Education and Training Directorate, Leadership, Education, Analysis, Development, and Sustainment Division, Learning Management System Department

    Evidence-Based Practice Guideline: Breastfeeding Support of the Active Duty Servicewoman
    Heidi Koslo, D.N.P., A.P.R.N., F.N.P.-B.C., I.B.C.L.C.
    Robyn Roche-Paull, B.S.N., R.N.C.-M.N.N., I.B.C.L.C.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 12:28
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 835715
    VIRIN: 220224-O-DB802-089
    Filename: DOD_108874551
    Length: 00:59:55
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEB 2022 CCSS S05, by Brian Strauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ccss

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT