Seven sensor operators from Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, visited Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, to learn about the KC-46 Pegasus, boom operators and the air refueling mission, March 7-11, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 13:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835706
|VIRIN:
|220310-F-OI201-283
|Filename:
|DOD_108874524
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, KC-46 Pegasus B-Roll Stringer, by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
