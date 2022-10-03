Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-46 Pegasus B-Roll Stringer

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Seven sensor operators from Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, visited Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, to learn about the KC-46 Pegasus, boom operators and the air refueling mission, March 7-11, 2022.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 13:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835706
    VIRIN: 220310-F-OI201-283
    Filename: DOD_108874524
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US 

    This work, KC-46 Pegasus B-Roll Stringer, by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Altus AFB
    AETC
    KC-46 Pegasus

