U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force, Lakenheath, England, arrived with their F-15E Strike Eagle at Andravida Air Base, Greece, March 22, 2022, to support INIOCHOS 22.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 11:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835704
|VIRIN:
|220322-F-IT949-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108874522
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|ANDRAVIDA, GR
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Fighters prepare for INIOCHOS 22, by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT