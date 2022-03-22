Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fighters prepare for INIOCHOS 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANDRAVIDA, GREECE

    03.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force, Lakenheath, England, arrived with their F-15E Strike Eagle at Andravida Air Base, Greece, March 22, 2022, to support INIOCHOS 22.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 11:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835704
    VIRIN: 220322-F-IT949-1001
    Filename: DOD_108874522
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: ANDRAVIDA, GR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighters prepare for INIOCHOS 22, by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    INIOCHOS 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT