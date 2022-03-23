Women's History Month: Celebrating HERstory

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Every year, March is designated Women’s History Month by presidential proclamation to set aside to honor women’s contributions in American history. Altus Air Force Base celebrates WHM by recognizing female warriors that have helped shape the Air Force we have today. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Breanna Klemm)