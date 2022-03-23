Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month: Celebrating HERstory

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Breanna Klemm 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Every year, March is designated Women’s History Month by presidential proclamation to set aside to honor women’s contributions in American history. Altus Air Force Base celebrates WHM by recognizing female warriors that have helped shape the Air Force we have today. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Breanna Klemm)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 11:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835703
    VIRIN: 220323-F-XN197-635
    Filename: DOD_108874477
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Women's History Month: Celebrating HERstory, by SrA Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    womens history month
    women
    air force
    altus afb
    aetc
    celebrating herstory

