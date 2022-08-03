Shipping a piece of home overseas: service members work together to deliver mail

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/835673" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron's Mail Control Activity and the U.S. Army work together to streamline mail operations across the United States Central Command area of responsibility, at the Joint Military Mail Terminal, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 8, 2022. Mail is distributed from this central location to various bases in order to control the single point of entry and exit. (Video by Senior Airman Natalie Filzen)