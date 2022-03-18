Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th MUNS Pallet Build

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.18.2022

    Video by Senior Airman John Ennis 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 48th Munitions Squadron build pallets and prepare ordnance for shipping.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 08:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835670
    VIRIN: 220318-F-WN564-193
    Filename: DOD_108874132
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th MUNS Pallet Build, by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    ordnance
    48th Fighter Wing
    MUNS
    3rd AF

