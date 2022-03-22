On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: We meet one sailor who is embracing two separate cultures while acting as a translator in support of Obangame Express 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 06:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835669
|VIRIN:
|220322-D-TX415-198
|Filename:
|DOD_108874131
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Newscast March 23, 2022, by Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT