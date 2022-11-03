Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAUDI ARABIA

    03.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ian Valley 

    U.S. Army Central   

    AL KHARJ, Saudi Arabia- U.S. Army PFC. Caleb Johnson, assigned to the 1-124th Infantry Battalion from Cocoa Beach, Florida, does a Mothers Day Shout out. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Ian Valley, U.S. Army Central)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 08:24
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 835663
    VIRIN: 220311-A-WG301-228
    Filename: DOD_108873979
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: SA
    Hometown: COCOA BEACH, FL, US

    This work, Mothers day shoutout, by SGT Ian Valley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    USARCENT
    Saudi Arabia
    Mother's Day
    Task Force Hurricane

