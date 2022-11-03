Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    March Madness shout out North Carolina

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAUDI ARABIA

    03.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ian Valley 

    U.S. Army Central   

    AL KHARJ, Saudi Arabia- U.S. Army PFC. Benjamin Callard, assigned to the 1-124th Infantry Battalion from Satellite Beach, Florida, does a March Madness Shout out for the North Carolina Tarheels. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Ian Valley, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 08:24
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 835661
    VIRIN: 220311-A-WG301-928
    Filename: DOD_108873976
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: SA
    Hometown: SATELLITE BEACH, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, March Madness shout out North Carolina, by SGT Ian Valley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Basketball
    USARCENT
    March Madness
    Task Force Hurricane
    MARCH MADNESS 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT