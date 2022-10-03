Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maroon Surge 22 tests LRMC, partners’ readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    03.10.2022

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) conducted Maroon Surge 22, a pre-planned Mass Casualty (MASCAL) emergency response training exercise, on March 10. It was the first exercise of its kind at LRMC since 2019, due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 04:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835657
    VIRIN: 220310-A-GW628-031
    Filename: DOD_108873897
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maroon Surge 22 tests LRMC, partners’ readiness, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT