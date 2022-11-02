Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MALS 12 Marines Conduct Ordnance Loading Operations

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.11.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 12 and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 load ordnance at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022. Marines with VMFA-121 and MALS-12 conducted annual unit-level training and practiced loading ordnance onto F-35B Lightning II aircraft, increasing capability while reducing time on the ground. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 02:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, MALS 12 Marines Conduct Ordnance Loading Operations, by LCpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    Ordnance
    Marines

