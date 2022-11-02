MALS 12 Marines Conduct Ordnance Loading Operations

U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 12 and Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 load ordnance at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2022. Marines with VMFA-121 and MALS-12 conducted annual unit-level training and practiced loading ordnance onto F-35B Lightning II aircraft, increasing capability while reducing time on the ground. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 02:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835653
|VIRIN:
|220211-M-RB154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108873795
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
