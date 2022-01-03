PSA covering the work done on the Iwakuni, Japan, Runway Relocation Project; one of the great problem solving projects in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan District's 50 year history. 3rd in a series of 12.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 00:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|835646
|VIRIN:
|220301-A-AD803-823
|Filename:
|DOD_108873733
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan Engineer District 50th Anniversary PSA 3, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Japan
LEAVE A COMMENT