Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, defend a battle position against Strykers and dismounted infantry during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02, 21 March, 2022.
JPMRC 22-02 is the first Regional Combat Training Center (CTC) rotation in Alaska. It focuses on Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) and is a Cold Weather training event that includes Situational Training Exercise (STX) and a Live Fire Exercise (LFX) in 2QFY22.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 21:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835639
|VIRIN:
|220322-A-CB603-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108873597
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|FORT GREELY, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spartan Paratroopers own the night at JPMRC 22-02, by SSG Ian Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT