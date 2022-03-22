AFW2 | Air Force Trials | Competition Day Two

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program serves our most seriously ill, wounded and injured Airmen and Guardians. Adaptive Sports play a vital role in the recovery process; assisting warriors by providing camaraderie and support. Air Force Trials presents an opportunity for Airmen and Guardians to compete for a spot in the 2022 Warrior Games. Today's competition featured Powerlifting and Sitting Volleyball; both sports spur warriors toward strength and resilience.