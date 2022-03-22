Command Sgt. Maj. Silvester Tatum details the 2022 Mississippi National Guard Best Warrior Competition held at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, March 22, 2022. Soldiers and Airmen from the Mississippi National Guard, as well as two soldiers from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan are competing for the title of "Best Warrior". (U.S. National Guard video by Sgt. Renee Seruntine)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 20:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835636
|VIRIN:
|220322-Z-GQ603-1355
|Filename:
|DOD_108873544
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MSNG - Best Warrior 2022 - Day 1-2, by SGT Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
