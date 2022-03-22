MSNG - Best Warrior 2022 - Day 1-2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Command Sgt. Maj. Silvester Tatum details the 2022 Mississippi National Guard Best Warrior Competition held at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, March 22, 2022. Soldiers and Airmen from the Mississippi National Guard, as well as two soldiers from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan are competing for the title of "Best Warrior". (U.S. National Guard video by Sgt. Renee Seruntine)