    MSNG - Best Warrior 2022 - Day 1-2

    CAMP SHELBY, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. Renee Seruntine 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. Silvester Tatum details the 2022 Mississippi National Guard Best Warrior Competition held at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center, Mississippi, March 22, 2022. Soldiers and Airmen from the Mississippi National Guard, as well as two soldiers from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan are competing for the title of "Best Warrior". (U.S. National Guard video by Sgt. Renee Seruntine)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 20:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835636
    VIRIN: 220322-Z-GQ603-1355
    Filename: DOD_108873544
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MS, US 

    This work, MSNG - Best Warrior 2022 - Day 1-2, by SGT Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    Army
    MSNG

