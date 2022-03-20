CASI: Competition with China- PLA Navy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part of CASI's "Competition With China" video series which helps Airmen better understand the strategic competition with China broadly, and takes a deep look at many of the military and security aspects of that competition.



CASI uses source documents to research and report on China’s aerospace forces and the civilian and commercial infrastructure that supports them. By studying “everything that flies” in China CASI is able to provide U.S. leaders and policymakers a better understanding of our strategic competitor.



Many Chinese read and speak English, but very few in the DoD read and speak Mandarin. Through our research, reports, and this video series, CASI enables leaders at all levels to gain a better understanding of Chinese aerospace strategy, doctrine, operating concepts, capabilities, personnel, training, and organization. Our goal is to get the best information to the most people so they can make the best decisions.



This video covers an overview of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN). We hope you enjoy this series and find it informative. As always we welcome feedback and ideas for further videos.