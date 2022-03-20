Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CASI: Competition with China- PLA Navy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2022

    Video by Brendan Mulvaney 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    Part of CASI's "Competition With China" video series which helps Airmen better understand the strategic competition with China broadly, and takes a deep look at many of the military and security aspects of that competition.

    CASI uses source documents to research and report on China’s aerospace forces and the civilian and commercial infrastructure that supports them. By studying “everything that flies” in China CASI is able to provide U.S. leaders and policymakers a better understanding of our strategic competitor.

    Many Chinese read and speak English, but very few in the DoD read and speak Mandarin. Through our research, reports, and this video series, CASI enables leaders at all levels to gain a better understanding of Chinese aerospace strategy, doctrine, operating concepts, capabilities, personnel, training, and organization. Our goal is to get the best information to the most people so they can make the best decisions.

    This video covers an overview of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN). We hope you enjoy this series and find it informative. As always we welcome feedback and ideas for further videos.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 20:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 835634
    VIRIN: 220325-O-WQ596-825
    Filename: DOD_108873527
    Length: 00:20:57
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CASI: Competition with China- PLA Navy, by Brendan Mulvaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    China
    CASI
    PRC
    PLA
    PLA Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT