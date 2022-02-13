Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF Gen Brown and CMSAF Bass Air Force 75th Anniversary Super Bowl LVI Shout Out

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    Five aircraft representing the Air Force's 75 years as a service conducted a flyover during the national anthem performance at Super Bowl LVI, Feb. 13, 2022. Gen Brown, Air Force Chief of Staff, and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Bass addressed airmen past and present during a pre-recorded shout-out played during the pre-show.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 17:06
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 835620
    VIRIN: 220210-F-HK977-248
    Filename: DOD_108873259
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Airmen
    Super Bowl
    CSAF
    CMSAF
    Air Force

