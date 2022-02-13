CSAF Gen Brown and CMSAF Bass Air Force 75th Anniversary Super Bowl LVI Shout Out

Five aircraft representing the Air Force's 75 years as a service conducted a flyover during the national anthem performance at Super Bowl LVI, Feb. 13, 2022. Gen Brown, Air Force Chief of Staff, and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Bass addressed airmen past and present during a pre-recorded shout-out played during the pre-show.
|02.13.2022
|03.22.2022 17:06
|PSA
|835620
|220210-F-HK977-248
|DOD_108873259
|00:01:20
|DC, US
|0
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
