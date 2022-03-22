Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tuskegee Airmen 81st Anniversary Tribute (For Social Media)

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Video by Anthony Young 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    2022 marks the 81st anniversary of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of primarily African American military pilots and airmen who fought in World War II. The name also applies to the navigators, bombardiers, mechanics, instructors, crew chiefs, nurses, cooks, and other support personnel.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 16:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835619
    VIRIN: 220322-F-AV145-278
    Filename: DOD_108873210
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Tuskegee Airmen
    Anniversary
    Air Force
    USAF

