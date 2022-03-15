Promotional video trailer for Tampa Bay Air Fest 2022. Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 is scheduled to take place March 26-27 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 15:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835606
|VIRIN:
|220315-F-FT779-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108872968
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tampa Bay AirFest 2022 Trailer video, by SrA Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
