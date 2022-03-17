Tune-in as Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, 96th Test Wing commander, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, updates the community about the base's transition to Health Protection Condition Alpha. (U.S. Air Force video/Jennifer Vollmer)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 15:36
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|835605
|VIRIN:
|220317-F-DH002-0014
|Filename:
|DOD_108872967
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eglin Air Force Base Virtual Update: March 17, 2022, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
