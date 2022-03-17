Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eglin Air Force Base Virtual Update: March 17, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Tune-in as Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, 96th Test Wing commander, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, updates the community about the base's transition to Health Protection Condition Alpha. (U.S. Air Force video/Jennifer Vollmer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 15:36
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 835605
    VIRIN: 220317-F-DH002-0014
    Filename: DOD_108872967
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eglin Air Force Base Virtual Update: March 17, 2022, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eglin Air Force Base
    96 Test Wing
    Virtual Update

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT