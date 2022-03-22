Danielle Metz, the Defense Department’s deputy chief information officer for information enterprise, gives the keynote interview to kick off Federal News Network’s 2022 DOD Cloud Exchange.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 14:29
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|835588
|Filename:
|DOD_108872858
|Length:
|00:45:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Federal News Network 2022 Kickoff Keynote , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT