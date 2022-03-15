Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 17 migrants to Cuba

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew spots a rustic vessel 40 miles south of Key West, Florida, March 15, 2022. Coast Guard Cutter Kathleen Moore’s crew interdicted the rustic vessel and repatriated the 17 people to Cuba. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 13:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835585
    VIRIN: 220315-G-G0107-1002
    Filename: DOD_108872788
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 

    USCG
    Air Station Clearwater
    Key West
    Cuba

