To remain the world’s best Coast Guard, we must be the world’s most diverse and inclusive Coast Guard. With that goal in mind, the Pacific Area staff Leadership and Diversity Advisory Council (LDAC) is continuing the video series focusing on diversity and inclusion topics. In this second video, Pacific Area Command Master Chief Lucas Pullen shares his thoughts on the importance of Coast Guard leaders at all levels to understand generational diversity as the Coast Guard currently has four generations in the workplace. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 13:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|835583
|VIRIN:
|220211-G-DX668-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108872784
|Length:
|00:11:02
|Location:
|ALAMEDA, CA, US
|Hometown:
|ALAMEDA, CA, US
This work, Coast Guard Pacific Area staff Leadership Diversity Advisory Council (LDAC) Diversity and Inclusion Video series, Episode 2, by CPO Matthew Masaschi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
