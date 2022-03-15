U.S. Army Specialist Juan Brochero talks about the Avenger air defense system during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 14, 2022. The Avenger air defense system is a self-propelled surface-to-air missile system which provides mobile, short-range air defense protection for ground units against cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, low-flying fixed-wing aircraft, and helicopters. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 13:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835576
|VIRIN:
|220322-N-XI307-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108872643
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Arctic Edge, by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT