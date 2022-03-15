Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Edge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    U.S. Army Specialist Juan Brochero talks about the Avenger air defense system during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 14, 2022. The Avenger air defense system is a self-propelled surface-to-air missile system which provides mobile, short-range air defense protection for ground units against cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, low-flying fixed-wing aircraft, and helicopters. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Seelbach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 13:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835576
    VIRIN: 220322-N-XI307-1001
    Filename: DOD_108872643
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Edge, by PO1 Ryan Seelbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Canadian Army
    U.S. Army
    Arctic Edge
    XI307

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT