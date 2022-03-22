Senate Meets to Discuss Defense Nominations, Part 1

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The Senate Armed Services Committee meets to discuss nominations for several Defense Department positions. The nominees are: William LaPlante Jr. for undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment; Erik Raven for undersecretary of the Navy; M. Tia Johnson for a judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces; and Marvin Adams for deputy administrator for the Defense Programs National Nuclear Security Administration. VE

