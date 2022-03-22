Senate Meets to Discuss Defense Nominations, Part 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Senate Armed Services Committee meets to discuss nominations for several Defense Department positions. The nominees are: William LaPlante Jr. for undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment; Erik Raven for undersecretary of the Navy; M. Tia Johnson for a judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces; and Marvin Adams for deputy administrator for the Defense Programs National Nuclear Security Administration. VE