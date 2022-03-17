Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WSMR TEA Time #2: Emotional Intelligence

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Video by John Hamilton 

    White Sands Missile Range Public Affairs

    Like TED talks in the civilian world, Test Evaluation Analysis (TEA) Time talks are intended to cover various topics valuable to civilian workers.

    In this TEA Time, Abi Scott talks about Emotional Intelligence.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.22.2022 13:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 835570
    VIRIN: 220317-A-HO968-693
    Filename: DOD_108872545
    Length: 01:24:24
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US 

