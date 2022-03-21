The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program serves our most seriously ill, wounded and injured Airmen and Guardians. Adaptive Sports play a vital role in the recovery process; assisting warriors by providing camaraderie and support. Air Force Trials presents an opportunity for Airmen and Guardians to compete for a spot in the 2022 Warrior Games. The day's track competition was postponed due to inclement weather, but that did not stop the wheelchair basketball competition.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2022 11:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835560
|VIRIN:
|220321-F-XX948-001
|PIN:
|220321
|Filename:
|DOD_108872420
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|JBSA - SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 | Air Force Trials | Competition Day One, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
